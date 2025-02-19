Left Menu

High-Stakes Diplomacy: U.S.-Russia Talks Over Ukraine Conflict

The Trump administration has initiated talks with Russia in an attempt to end the war in Ukraine, excluding Kyiv from initial meetings. While Trump expresses confidence, Ukraine remains wary of sidelining. As discussions continue, concerns arise over potential concessions and future economic partnerships between Washington and Moscow.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-02-2025 03:42 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 03:42 IST
The Trump administration announced on Tuesday its intention to engage in more discussions with Russia to find a resolution to the ongoing war in Ukraine. This marks a shift from Washington's earlier approach which sought to align allies against Russian actions. The discussions, held in Riyadh, excluded Kyiv, raising concerns about Ukraine's involvement.

President Trump, speaking from Florida, expressed confidence in the progress of negotiations and signaled a potential meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Despite Ukraine's exclusion from talks, Trump believes he possesses the influence to end the conflict. However, Ukrainian officials insist any agreement must involve their consent.

Both sides remain divided on several issues, with no concessions acknowledged by U.S. or Russian officials thus far. Future talks aim to establish a diplomatic path, and while economic sanctions remain a point of contention, potential partnerships could arise should the war conclude. Observers and European allies remain cautious as diplomacy unfolds.

(With inputs from agencies.)

