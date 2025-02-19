Trump Calls for Justice Department Overhaul

In an assertive move, former U.S. President Donald Trump declared on Tuesday his intention to instruct the Justice Department to dismiss all remaining attorneys appointed during President Joe Biden's administration, highlighting concerns over politicization.

Trump, using the platform Truth Social, emphasized the urgent need to 'clean house' and rebuild trust within the justice system. He referenced America's 'Golden Age,' advocating for reform to ensure fairness in the nation's judicial processes.

This announcement has sparked debate over the balance between political influence and impartiality within legal institutions, underscoring ongoing tensions in the U.S. political landscape.

