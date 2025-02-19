Left Menu

Trump Calls for Justice Department Overhaul

Former U.S. President Donald Trump announced plans to direct the Justice Department to remove any remaining Biden-era attorneys. He emphasized rectifying what he perceives as unprecedented politicization, aiming to restore public confidence and asserting a fair justice system as a foundation for America's future.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 19-02-2025 04:48 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 04:48 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

In an assertive move, former U.S. President Donald Trump declared on Tuesday his intention to instruct the Justice Department to dismiss all remaining attorneys appointed during President Joe Biden's administration, highlighting concerns over politicization.

Trump, using the platform Truth Social, emphasized the urgent need to 'clean house' and rebuild trust within the justice system. He referenced America's 'Golden Age,' advocating for reform to ensure fairness in the nation's judicial processes.

This announcement has sparked debate over the balance between political influence and impartiality within legal institutions, underscoring ongoing tensions in the U.S. political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

