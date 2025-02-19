Trump-Putin Diplomacy: A New Path Towards Peace?
President Donald Trump's administration has initiated discussions with Russia aimed at resolving the conflict in Ukraine, despite Ukrainian concerns. The talks, held in Riyadh, excluded Kyiv initially and focused on potential territorial concessions. The U.S. aims to negotiate peace, though skepticism remains about Russia's willingness to compromise.
In a diplomatic twist, the Trump administration has initiated fresh talks with Russia to address the ongoing war in Ukraine. The meeting, held in Riyadh, notably excluded Kyiv, departing from the previous U.S. stance of isolating President Vladimir Putin.
President Trump expressed increased confidence in a potential resolution following the 4-1/2-hour meeting. Despite Ukraine's absence, Trump believes these discussions could pave the way for peace. However, the U.S. assures Ukraine that any solution must be agreeable to all parties involved.
While the U.S. remains open to negotiations involving territorial concessions, skepticism persists about Russia's commitment to the process. Both nations hope direct communication may revive chances for peace, though concerns linger over potential concessions and security implications.
(With inputs from agencies.)
