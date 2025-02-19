Trump-Putin Diplomacy: A New Path Towards Peace?

In a diplomatic twist, the Trump administration has initiated fresh talks with Russia to address the ongoing war in Ukraine. The meeting, held in Riyadh, notably excluded Kyiv, departing from the previous U.S. stance of isolating President Vladimir Putin.

President Trump expressed increased confidence in a potential resolution following the 4-1/2-hour meeting. Despite Ukraine's absence, Trump believes these discussions could pave the way for peace. However, the U.S. assures Ukraine that any solution must be agreeable to all parties involved.

While the U.S. remains open to negotiations involving territorial concessions, skepticism persists about Russia's commitment to the process. Both nations hope direct communication may revive chances for peace, though concerns linger over potential concessions and security implications.

