Senate Republicans Advance Scaled-Back Budget Amid Democratic Resistance

Senate Republicans are advancing a $340 billion budget package focused on mass deportations and other priorities, skipping House preferences for a larger bill, while Democrats strategize a counter-campaign. The plan faces challenges amid budget cuts and proposed rollbacks to fund it, sparking further political division.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 19-02-2025 06:29 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 06:29 IST
  • United States

Senate Republicans pushed forward on a $340 billion budget plan on Tuesday, aimed at funding Trump administration priorities including mass deportations, against Democratic opposition. The plan surpasses House Republicans' preference for a more extensive package and promises to face significant challenges in coming weeks.

Despite a party-line vote of 50-47 in favor, the Republican-led effort seeks to fulfill Trump's campaign promises focusing on tax cuts and border control. This first step aligns with attempts to dominate congressional priorities but faces the obstacle of steep Democratic objections and potential legislative roadblocks.

The proposed budget allows $175 billion for border security, $150 billion for defense, and $20 billion for the Coast Guard. However, funding strategies suggest potential rollbacks on climate policies. Democrats prepare to highlight the consequences, especially the impact on health care and federal programs as the budget process unfolds.

