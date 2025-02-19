Senate Republicans Advance Scaled-Back Budget Amid Democratic Resistance

Senate Republicans pushed forward on a $340 billion budget plan on Tuesday, aimed at funding Trump administration priorities including mass deportations, against Democratic opposition. The plan surpasses House Republicans' preference for a more extensive package and promises to face significant challenges in coming weeks.

Despite a party-line vote of 50-47 in favor, the Republican-led effort seeks to fulfill Trump's campaign promises focusing on tax cuts and border control. This first step aligns with attempts to dominate congressional priorities but faces the obstacle of steep Democratic objections and potential legislative roadblocks.

The proposed budget allows $175 billion for border security, $150 billion for defense, and $20 billion for the Coast Guard. However, funding strategies suggest potential rollbacks on climate policies. Democrats prepare to highlight the consequences, especially the impact on health care and federal programs as the budget process unfolds.

(With inputs from agencies.)