BSP Clashes with Congress Over Insulting Remarks Against Mayawati
BSP general secretary Satish Chandra Mishra condemned former MP Udit Raj for offensive comments against party chief Mayawati, urging action from the BJP government. Mishra accused Congress of targeting Dalit dignity and questioned Rahul Gandhi's commitment to Dalits. Criticism extended to Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav for his silence.
Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) general secretary Satish Chandra Mishra has strongly criticized former MP Udit Raj for his derogatory remarks about BSP chief Mayawati, calling them "disgusting and shameful". At a press conference in Lucknow, Mishra demanded immediate police action against Raj.
Mishra's comments also targeted the Congress party, accusing it of harboring an anti-Dalit bias, citing historical instances of disrespect toward Dalit leaders. He also praised Mayawati's political contributions, particularly her establishment of the rule of law in Uttar Pradesh.
Criticism from Mishra was not only directed at Congress but also at the Samajwadi Party's Akhilesh Yadav for his silence on the issue, which Mishra interpreted as indirect support for Raj's statements. He warned that the Dalit community would react strongly if no action is taken.
