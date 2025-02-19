Left Menu

Farmers' Crisis: Jagan Reddy Criticizes TDP-Led Governance

YSRCP chief Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy criticized the TDP-led Andhra Pradesh government, claiming farmers are dissatisfied with the non-remunerative prices for their produce. Reddy targeted CM N. Chandrababu Naidu for failing to provide minimum support prices and accused him of favoritism towards middlemen. He urged a return to supportive policies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guntur | Updated: 19-02-2025 13:51 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 13:51 IST
YSRCP leader Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy took a sharp jab at the government in Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday, highlighting the woes faced by farmers due to what he described as non-remunerative pricing under the TDP leadership.

Addressing the media after engaging with chilli farmers at Guntur's Mirchi Yard, Reddy lamented that crops like black gram, green gram, and cotton were not securing the minimum support prices, leaving farmers in a dire situation across the state.

The former Chief Minister didn't hold back, accusing current CM N. Chandrababu Naidu of neglecting farmers' interests in favor of middlemen. Reddy further emphasized that the Naidu administration had undone beneficial initiatives from his previous government, calling for a return to policies like the Rythu Bharosa Kendra to support farmers effectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)

