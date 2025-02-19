Farmers' Crisis: Jagan Reddy Criticizes TDP-Led Governance

YSRCP leader Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy took a sharp jab at the government in Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday, highlighting the woes faced by farmers due to what he described as non-remunerative pricing under the TDP leadership.

Addressing the media after engaging with chilli farmers at Guntur's Mirchi Yard, Reddy lamented that crops like black gram, green gram, and cotton were not securing the minimum support prices, leaving farmers in a dire situation across the state.

The former Chief Minister didn't hold back, accusing current CM N. Chandrababu Naidu of neglecting farmers' interests in favor of middlemen. Reddy further emphasized that the Naidu administration had undone beneficial initiatives from his previous government, calling for a return to policies like the Rythu Bharosa Kendra to support farmers effectively.

