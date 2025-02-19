Cyclone-III: Strengthening Indo-Egyptian Military Bonds Through Tactical Training
Indian and Egyptian troops are engaged in the Cyclone-III exercise at Mahajan Field Firing Range in Rajasthan. This 14-day joint training focuses on enhancing operational capabilities, showcasing India's military technology, and strengthening diplomatic ties. The exercise will conclude with a counter-terrorism simulation testing high-pressure tactical skills.
Indian and Egyptian troops are rigorously training in combat conditioning and tactics during the ongoing Cyclone-III special forces exercise at the Mahajan Field Firing Range in Rajasthan's Bikaner.
This military drill, as per defence spokesperson Col Amitabh Sharma, aims to bolster joint operational capabilities and features intensive sessions on close quarter battle drills, survival techniques, demolition training, and combat medical skills.
The exercise not only showcases India's indigenous defence technology to Egypt but also serves to deepen diplomatic and military ties, culminating in a challenging 48-hour simulated counter-terrorism operation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
