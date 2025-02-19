Assembly Controversy: Disrespect Towards Vande Mataram Sparks Debate

In a tense session at the Uttar Pradesh Assembly, SP MLA Rakesh Pratap Singh accused fellow lawmakers of disrespecting the national song Vande Mataram, igniting a fervent debate.

Assembly Speaker Satish Mahana addressed the issue, underscoring the moral duty of all members to honor national symbols. "Investigations will be initiated," he assured.

Singh, citing CCTV evidence, demanded accountability for the alleged insult. He charged the accused members with inconsiderate conduct, exacerbating tensions within the assembly.

(With inputs from agencies.)