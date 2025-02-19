Assembly Controversy: Disrespect Towards Vande Mataram Sparks Debate
During the Uttar Pradesh Assembly's Budget Session, SP MLA Rakesh Pratap Singh alleged that some members disrespected the national song Vande Mataram. Assembly Speaker Satish Mahana emphasized the importance of respecting national symbols. Singh called for an investigation using CCTV footage to identify those involved.
In a tense session at the Uttar Pradesh Assembly, SP MLA Rakesh Pratap Singh accused fellow lawmakers of disrespecting the national song Vande Mataram, igniting a fervent debate.
Assembly Speaker Satish Mahana addressed the issue, underscoring the moral duty of all members to honor national symbols. "Investigations will be initiated," he assured.
Singh, citing CCTV evidence, demanded accountability for the alleged insult. He charged the accused members with inconsiderate conduct, exacerbating tensions within the assembly.
