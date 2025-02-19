Left Menu

Zelenskiy Rejects U.S. Demands Over Ukraine's Mineral Wealth

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has refused U.S. demands for $500 billion in Ukrainian mineral wealth to repay wartime aid. He argues Washington has only supplied $67 billion in weapons and $31.5 billion in direct support, stressing the need for specific security guarantees in any agreement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-02-2025 18:19 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 18:19 IST
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has categorically dismissed U.S. requests for $500 billion in mineral resources as repayment for wartime assistance. He highlighted that the actual aid provided by the U.S. is significantly lower, lacking clear security assurances in the proposed agreement.

Under intense pressure from Trump's administration, Zelenskiy pointed out that Ukraine has received $67 billion in armaments and $31.5 billion in budget support over the war's duration. He criticized the U.S. proposition, which demanded $500 billion in rare minerals, as unrealistic under current terms.

Zelenskiy firmly stated that any deal must include essential security protections against Russian threats. Trump's plan for the U.S. to gain 50% ownership of Ukraine's key minerals did not meet these requirements. The ongoing negotiations reflect Ukraine's diplomatic efforts to maintain crucial U.S. support.

