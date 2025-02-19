Budget Standoff: South Africa's Political Gridlock
South Africa postponed its national budget due to a political disagreement within its ruling coalition. This unprecedented delay stems from opposition to increasing VAT. As the ANC lost its majority, it needs coalition support. Economic struggles and public debt continue amidst this political uncertainty.
South Africa experienced an unprecedented delay in its national budget on Wednesday due to a political standoff within the ruling coalition. This marks the first such postponement in three decades, signaling significant political tensions.
The budget, initially expected soon, is now set to be tabled on March 12. For the first time since the ANC lost its parliamentary majority last year, the party requires coalition support to pass the budget.
The Democratic Alliance, a key coalition partner, expressed opposition to the ANC's proposal for a 2% VAT increase, aimed at addressing educational and social funding shortfalls. The delay weakened the local rand currency by 1% against the dollar, exacerbating economic challenges amid high public debt and slow growth.
(With inputs from agencies.)
