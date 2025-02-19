Left Menu

Religious Leaders Unite for Congo's Peace: A Diplomatic Push Amidst Rising Tensions

Congolese religious leaders are organizing peace talks between President Felix Tshisekedi's government, M23 rebels, and opposition figures. Despite Tshisekedi's reluctance, church leaders hope to facilitate dialogue as the conflict escalates, risking regional war. A national dialogue initiative is planned, addressing issues like mining policies and disarmament.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-02-2025 19:20 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 19:20 IST
Congolese religious leaders are spearheading efforts to hold peace talks between President Felix Tshisekedi's administration, M23 rebels, and exiled opposition figures, officials announced on Wednesday.

Despite Tshisekedi's refusal to engage with the rebels, whom he considers terrorists, there is still hope. The M23's advance, having seized significant urban areas in eastern Congo, has added urgency to these diplomatic efforts. 'We, the two churches, Catholic and Protestant, are trying to get the whole world around one table,' said Msgr. Donatien Nshole of the Catholic bishops conference in an interview from Nairobi.

Anxiety grips Kinshasa as fears of a coup rise amidst the unrest. Diplomatic overtures led by church leaders aim to address the long-standing conflict that has claimed thousands of lives. Meetings with key figures, including Rwanda's President Kagame and former Congolese leaders, are part of a broader plan for peace, with a national dialogue set to commence.

