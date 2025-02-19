Religious Leaders Unite for Congo's Peace: A Diplomatic Push Amidst Rising Tensions

Congolese religious leaders are spearheading efforts to hold peace talks between President Felix Tshisekedi's administration, M23 rebels, and exiled opposition figures, officials announced on Wednesday.

Despite Tshisekedi's refusal to engage with the rebels, whom he considers terrorists, there is still hope. The M23's advance, having seized significant urban areas in eastern Congo, has added urgency to these diplomatic efforts. 'We, the two churches, Catholic and Protestant, are trying to get the whole world around one table,' said Msgr. Donatien Nshole of the Catholic bishops conference in an interview from Nairobi.

Anxiety grips Kinshasa as fears of a coup rise amidst the unrest. Diplomatic overtures led by church leaders aim to address the long-standing conflict that has claimed thousands of lives. Meetings with key figures, including Rwanda's President Kagame and former Congolese leaders, are part of a broader plan for peace, with a national dialogue set to commence.

