U.S.-Mexico Drone Collaboration: A Cooperative Effort
Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum confirmed that U.S. drone flights over Mexico are part of a long-standing collaboration between the two countries. The statement comes amid strained relations following U.S. President Donald Trump's proposal to label Mexican drug cartels as terror organizations to curb fentanyl trafficking.
Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum addressed concerns regarding U.S. drone operations over Mexican territory, affirming that these are part of an official collaboration with the U.S. government.
During her regular press conference, Sheinbaum emphasized the legality and longstanding nature of this cooperative effort, highlighting that such operations have been conducted for years.
Her comments follow tensions with the U.S. after President Donald Trump expressed his intent to classify Mexican drug cartels as terrorist groups, a move intended to combat the flow of fentanyl into the U.S.
(With inputs from agencies.)
