Pope Francis Shows Improvement Amidst Double Pneumonia Battle

Pope Francis, suffering from double pneumonia, is stable and showing slight improvement, according to the Vatican. The 88-year-old pontiff remains hospitalized in Rome after experiencing breathing difficulties. Recent test results indicate a positive trend, with the pope handling his condition with humor and optimism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-02-2025 00:05 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 00:05 IST
Pope Francis, who is dealing with double pneumonia, is reported to be in a stable condition and has shown slight improvement, as per the latest announcements from the Vatican on Wednesday.

The 88-year-old pontiff is currently receiving treatment at Rome's Gemelli hospital following his admission on February 14 due to breathing issues. Recent blood tests reveal a slight improvement, particularly in the inflammatory markers, as per the Vatican's brief statement.

Despite his health challenges, Pope Francis maintains his sense of humor and continues to receive messages of support from around the globe while remaining proactive in handling some papal duties from the hospital.

