Trump's Controversial Move to Rein in Independent Regulators

President Donald Trump has issued an executive order that will bring independent federal regulators such as the SEC, FTC, and FCC under direct White House oversight.

The order, signed on Tuesday, aims to grant the President increased authority over the financial system's regulation and criteria for sectors like transportation and communications.

Critics warn this could politicize these agencies, historically independent to ensure neutral law enforcement. The move is seen as part of Trump's broader strategy to consolidate government control.

(With inputs from agencies.)