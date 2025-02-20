Trump's Controversial Move to Rein in Independent Regulators
President Trump's executive order seeks to bring independent regulators under direct White House control, potentially impacting agencies like the SEC and FCC. Critics argue this politicizes traditionally neutral entities, risking political bias. The move may lead to court challenges over the balance of power in federal oversight.
President Donald Trump has issued an executive order that will bring independent federal regulators such as the SEC, FTC, and FCC under direct White House oversight.
The order, signed on Tuesday, aims to grant the President increased authority over the financial system's regulation and criteria for sectors like transportation and communications.
Critics warn this could politicize these agencies, historically independent to ensure neutral law enforcement. The move is seen as part of Trump's broader strategy to consolidate government control.
