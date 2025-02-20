Zelenskiy Calls for Unity and Pragmatism Amid U.S.-Ukraine Talks
Ukrainian President Zelenskiy emphasizes unity and pragmatism in relations with the U.S., amid ongoing tensions with Russia. He underlines the importance of cooperation with America and Europe for a peaceful future. His comments follow controversial remarks by former U.S. President Trump about Ukraine's wartime actions.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy urged his citizens to embrace unity and courage while advocating for a pragmatic relationship with the United States. His call for solidarity comes as Ukraine navigates complicated geopolitical challenges and seeks support from the U.S. and European nations.
In a statement, Zelenskiy emphasized the importance of a constructive U.S.-Ukrainian partnership, noting an upcoming meeting with U.S. envoy Keith Kellogg as a critical step towards peace. He stressed that American cooperation is vital for achieving lasting peace, particularly in the face of Russian aggression.
Zelenskiy's remarks arrive on the heels of U.S.-Russian discussions in Saudi Arabia, a summit from which Ukraine was notably absent. Meanwhile, former U.S. President Donald Trump's pointed critique of Zelenskiy adds to the tension, spotlighting the fragile state of international diplomacy surrounding Ukraine.
