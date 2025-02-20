Zelenskiy Calls for Unity and Pragmatism Amid U.S.-Ukraine Talks

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy urged his citizens to embrace unity and courage while advocating for a pragmatic relationship with the United States. His call for solidarity comes as Ukraine navigates complicated geopolitical challenges and seeks support from the U.S. and European nations.

In a statement, Zelenskiy emphasized the importance of a constructive U.S.-Ukrainian partnership, noting an upcoming meeting with U.S. envoy Keith Kellogg as a critical step towards peace. He stressed that American cooperation is vital for achieving lasting peace, particularly in the face of Russian aggression.

Zelenskiy's remarks arrive on the heels of U.S.-Russian discussions in Saudi Arabia, a summit from which Ukraine was notably absent. Meanwhile, former U.S. President Donald Trump's pointed critique of Zelenskiy adds to the tension, spotlighting the fragile state of international diplomacy surrounding Ukraine.

