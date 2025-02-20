Left Menu

Political Shift in Delhi: Rekha Gupta's Controversial Ascent

Rekha Gupta's swearing-in as Delhi's Chief Minister marks BJP's return after 26 years, sparking comparisons to Sheila Dikshit and Sushma Swaraj. Her past alleged aggression causes concern. Kapil Mishra, controversial for his speeches, assumes office, while Umar Khalid remains jailed without trial, highlighting legal and political tensions.

The political landscape in Delhi shifted dramatically as Rekha Gupta assumed office as the new Chief Minister, marking the Bharatiya Janata Party's comeback after a gap of over 26 years. Gupta's appointment has sparked a mixture of criticism and introspection, with many drawing comparisons to former leaders like Sheila Dikshit and Sushma Swaraj, noted for their dedication and eloquence.

Trinamool Congress MP Sagarika Ghose voiced her concerns via social media, describing Gupta as a stark contrast to her predecessors, citing reports of her previous incendiary language and behavior. The digital space buzzed with discussions around her leadership style and its implications for the future of Delhi's governance.

Amid these transitions, another firebrand politician, Kapil Mishra, was controversially sworn in as a minister despite his contentious past related to the 2020 Delhi riots. Meanwhile, questions linger around the prolonged detention of Umar Khalid, sparking debates over the judiciary's focus amidst broader social concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

