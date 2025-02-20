Rekha Gupta's New Cabinet: Promises of Change
The first Cabinet meeting under Chief Minister Rekha Gupta's leadership commenced in Delhi, with expectations for substantial policy announcements. The BJP had pledged the implementation of Ayushman Bharat and the Mahila Samriddhi Yojna, fulfilling their election manifesto. These policies aim to enhance healthcare and financial support for women.
- Country:
- India
The new BJP government in Delhi, headed by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, convened its first Cabinet meeting on Thursday evening, sparking anticipation for significant policy declarations.
In line with promises made during the Assembly elections, the BJP has committed to rolling out the Ayushman Bharat health insurance scheme. This initiative was highlighted as a priority for the inaugural Cabinet meeting, signaling a focus on healthcare reforms.
The Cabinet will also deliberate on the Mahila Samriddhi Yojna, a program promising a monthly payment of Rs 2,500 to eligible women. This decision aligns with the BJP's electoral promises, indicating a proactive approach to women's financial empowerment.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Securing Your Parents' Future: The Power of Comprehensive Health Insurance
Rajasthan Leaders Take the Holy Plunge, Hold Cabinet Meeting at Maha Kumbh
Introducing HERizon Care: India's First Inclusive Health Insurance for Women
Bajaj Allianz Launches Pioneer Women's Health Insurance HERizon Care
ManipalCigna Health Insurance Earns 'Great Place to Work®' Certification for 2025-26