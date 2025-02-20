Left Menu

Release of Hostage Bodies Stirs New Ceasefire Talks

Hamas released the bodies of four Israeli hostages, prompting renewed ceasefire discussions. Among them were Shiri Bibas and her two children, Ariel and Kfir, highlighting the nation's ongoing suffering from the October 2023 attack. Israeli President Herzog expressed national sorrow, while families and supporters grieved and awaited identification.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Khanyounis | Updated: 20-02-2025 19:51 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 19:51 IST
Release of Hostage Bodies Stirs New Ceasefire Talks
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a somber development, Hamas has handed over the bodies of four Israeli hostages, including a mother and her two young children, who have been in the nation's thoughts since the deadly October 7, 2023, attack.

The remains, believed to be Shiri Bibas and her sons, Ariel and Kfir, alongside Oded Lifshitz, were reportedly killed during Israeli airstrikes. Israeli President Isaac Herzog shared the nation's grief, asking for forgiveness for not safeguarding its citizens.

The event has sparked potential progress in ceasefire negotiations, although the broader political and military landscape remains fraught with uncertainty.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

 United Kingdom
2
Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

 Global
3
UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

 Global
4
Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025