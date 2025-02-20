Seasoned Russian negotiators, handpicked by President Vladimir Putin, are prepared to adopt a tough stance in upcoming talks with American officials regarding the Ukraine conflict. Former diplomat Boris Bondarev highlighted the strategy, noting the stark experience contrast with their U.S. counterparts, who are new to the role.

The discussions, held in Riyadh, saw Russia intensifying its demands as U.S. President Donald Trump pushes for a rapid resolution, raising concerns among European allies by sidelining them from initial negotiations. Russian negotiators insist Ukraine should not join NATO, asserting that Trump is eager for a deal.

According to Bondarev, Russia views the current U.S. administration as weak, with Moscow potentially exploiting Trump's desire for a swift agreement. This diplomatic dynamic underscores Russia's aim to demonstrate U.S. vulnerability on the global stage, while Lavrov and Ushakov remain loyal to Putin's directives.

