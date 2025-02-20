U.S. Leaders Criticize Romanian Election Cancellation

U.S. Vice President JD Vance and entrepreneur Elon Musk have sharply criticized Romania's decision to void its presidential election in December, attributing the move to fears of Russian meddling.

Vance argued that canceling the election highlights a divergence from American values of democracy and free expression, speaking at the Conservative Political Action Conference.

Musk condemned Romania's chief judge, whom he called a 'tyrant,' following disputes over election pressure. The controversy underscores the intricate web of political alliances and ideologies shaping Europe today.

(With inputs from agencies.)