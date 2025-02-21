Left Menu

No Appetite for Ukraine Funding: U.S. Stance Shifts

U.S. Speaker of the House Mike Johnson expressed a lack of support for further Ukraine funding, calling for a resolution to the war. He emphasized that European allies also recognize the need to end the conflict. This statement was made during the Conservative Political Action Conference.

Updated: 21-02-2025 02:17 IST | Created: 21-02-2025 02:17 IST
Speaker of the House Mike Johnson stated on Thursday that the U.S. does not support additional funding for Ukraine, signaling a shift in the nation's stance on the conflict.

Addressing Newsmax at the Conservative Political Action Conference, Johnson asserted, "There's no appetite for that." He emphasized the importance of ending the ongoing war.

Johnson also mentioned that European allies share this perspective, understanding the urgent need for a resolution to the conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

