No Appetite for Ukraine Funding: U.S. Stance Shifts

Speaker of the House Mike Johnson stated on Thursday that the U.S. does not support additional funding for Ukraine, signaling a shift in the nation's stance on the conflict.

Addressing Newsmax at the Conservative Political Action Conference, Johnson asserted, "There's no appetite for that." He emphasized the importance of ending the ongoing war.

Johnson also mentioned that European allies share this perspective, understanding the urgent need for a resolution to the conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)