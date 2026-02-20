Bombay HC Criticizes Navy for Intelligence Oversight as High-Rise Near INS Shikra Draws Fire

The Bombay High Court on Friday censured the Navy over its 'failure in intelligence' concerning a high-rise near the INS Shikra air station in Mumbai. Justices Ravindra Ghuge and Abhay Mantri expressed surprise at how the structure went unnoticed, citing a lapse in naval intelligence.

The petition, filed by the Commanding Officer of INS Shikra, sought to halt the high-rise project due to security risks. However, the court questioned the Navy's opposition to this building alone, given multiple existing high-rises nearby that are as close as a 'stone's throw' from the station.

The court noted that the construction began after receiving clearance in March 2011, before a Ministry of Defence notification made NOC mandatory. The issue is set for a final hearing on March 30, with implications for both the building developers and civic body officials involved.

(With inputs from agencies.)