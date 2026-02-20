Left Menu

Bombay HC Criticizes Navy for Intelligence Oversight as High-Rise Near INS Shikra Draws Fire

The Bombay High Court criticized the Navy for a perceived intelligence failure regarding the unnoticed construction of a high-rise near INS Shikra, citing security concerns. The court queried selective opposition by the Navy, noting other high-rises nearby, with proceedings set for a final hearing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 20-02-2026 15:32 IST | Created: 20-02-2026 15:32 IST
Bombay HC Criticizes Navy for Intelligence Oversight as High-Rise Near INS Shikra Draws Fire
  • Country:
  • India

The Bombay High Court on Friday censured the Navy over its 'failure in intelligence' concerning a high-rise near the INS Shikra air station in Mumbai. Justices Ravindra Ghuge and Abhay Mantri expressed surprise at how the structure went unnoticed, citing a lapse in naval intelligence.

The petition, filed by the Commanding Officer of INS Shikra, sought to halt the high-rise project due to security risks. However, the court questioned the Navy's opposition to this building alone, given multiple existing high-rises nearby that are as close as a 'stone's throw' from the station.

The court noted that the construction began after receiving clearance in March 2011, before a Ministry of Defence notification made NOC mandatory. The issue is set for a final hearing on March 30, with implications for both the building developers and civic body officials involved.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Revitalizing India's Apprenticeship Ecosystem: A Path to a Skilled Future

Revitalizing India's Apprenticeship Ecosystem: A Path to a Skilled Future

 India
2
India Joins Pax Silica: A Major Leap in Global Semiconductor Collaboration

India Joins Pax Silica: A Major Leap in Global Semiconductor Collaboration

 India
3

Net Government Borrowings: Easing the Way for Private Sector Growth

 India
4
Constructive Military Dialogue in Ukraine-Russia Talks

Constructive Military Dialogue in Ukraine-Russia Talks

 Ukraine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI reinforces supply chains amid global disruptions: Lessons from China

AI is a double-edged sword for digital privacy

Gender equality and social integration shape clean energy progress

Dialogue-based AI coaching increases ethical awareness in universities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026