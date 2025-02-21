Germany's Rise: Merz and the Future of European Leadership

During the Munich Security Conference, Friedrich Merz, Germany's likely next chancellor, painted a picture of Germany's future role on the European stage.

As leader of the Christian Democrats (CDU), Merz is expected to become the most influential figure in European politics, amid a volatile security landscape exacerbated by U.S. foreign policy shifts under President Trump.

With a February 23 election looming, the CDU is set to outperform their rivals, yet Merz's ascent is shadowed by complex European dynamics, particularly the Ukraine conflict and transatlantic tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)