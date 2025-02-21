Germany's Rise: Merz and the Future of European Leadership
At the recent Munich Security Conference, likely next German Chancellor Friedrich Merz outlined his vision for Germany's leadership role in Europe. As Germany's Christian Democrats look poised to win upcoming elections, Merz will face challenges from European disunity, Trump's U.S. policies, and the ongoing Ukrainian conflict.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-02-2025 06:31 IST | Created: 21-02-2025 06:31 IST
During the Munich Security Conference, Friedrich Merz, Germany's likely next chancellor, painted a picture of Germany's future role on the European stage.
As leader of the Christian Democrats (CDU), Merz is expected to become the most influential figure in European politics, amid a volatile security landscape exacerbated by U.S. foreign policy shifts under President Trump.
With a February 23 election looming, the CDU is set to outperform their rivals, yet Merz's ascent is shadowed by complex European dynamics, particularly the Ukraine conflict and transatlantic tensions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Russia Awaits U.S. Clarity on Ukraine Conflict Resolution
U.S. Policy Crucial for Ukraine Conflict Resolution, Russia Awaits Action
Sri Lankans in Ukraine Conflict: A Controversial Alliance with Russia
Russian Capture of Toretsk: A New Chapter in Eastern Ukraine Conflict
High-Stakes Diplomacy: Trump and Allies Tackle Ukraine Conflict