The NRC Debate: Political Polarization in West Bengal
Suvendu Adhikari of BJP advocates for the NRC in West Bengal to address demographic shifts and infiltration, criticizing the TMC's opposition. TMC's Kunal Ghosh counters, accusing BJP of societal polarization. Both parties clash over policies, religious sentiments, and administrative management in the region.
In a fervent call to action, BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari urged all political parties to support the implementation of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in West Bengal as a measure against infiltration and demographic changes.
Adhikari criticized the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) for its opposition to NRC, linking it to an inability to curb infiltrators, particularly from Bangladesh. He highlighted the spread of terrorist entities, urging immediate action.
TMC's Kunal Ghosh responded, accusing BJP of fabricating narratives for political polarization while defending TMC's stance on religious sentiment and administrative issues at major events.
(With inputs from agencies.)
