The NRC Debate: Political Polarization in West Bengal

In a fervent call to action, BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari urged all political parties to support the implementation of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in West Bengal as a measure against infiltration and demographic changes.

Adhikari criticized the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) for its opposition to NRC, linking it to an inability to curb infiltrators, particularly from Bangladesh. He highlighted the spread of terrorist entities, urging immediate action.

TMC's Kunal Ghosh responded, accusing BJP of fabricating narratives for political polarization while defending TMC's stance on religious sentiment and administrative issues at major events.

(With inputs from agencies.)