Bihar's Political Turning Point: Amidst Poverty and Polarization

Amid rising poverty and unemployment, Bihar's residents are seeking change in the upcoming assembly elections, according to CPI(ML) Liberation's general secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya. He calls for a focus on ground issues over social engineering strategies.

In a discussion with PTI, Bhattacharya criticized Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for not controlling the 'cocktail of crime, communalism, and corruption.' He also claimed Bihar's 'vikas' model had faltered, asserting that residents desire solutions to pressing issues rather than just a change in leadership.

Bhattacharya cites the state's low wages, land displacement, debt crises, and lack of legal documentation for lands as major concerns. He emphasized that the CPI(ML) Liberation has been organizing outreach programs to address these issues ahead of the assembly elections, with the Badlo Bihar Mahajutan rally in Patna marking the culmination of their efforts.

