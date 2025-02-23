Germany's Election: A Turning Point for Europe's Economic and Political Landscape

German voters are casting their ballots in a pivotal election amid concerns about prolonged economic stagnation, migration, and the future of both Ukraine and Europe's alliance with the United States.

The centre-right opposition is currently leading, with the potential to achieve the highest result for a far-right party since World War II. Their success could significantly impact Germany's role on the European stage.

As Germany remains a crucial NATO member and a primary supplier of weapons to Ukraine, the election results will influence the continent's approach to pressing issues, including economic revitalization and defense policy.

(With inputs from agencies.)