In a striking statement to the media, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy expressed readiness to resign if it would secure peace for his nation and facilitate Ukraine's entry into NATO.

During a press conference in Kyiv, Zelenskiy articulated his ambition for U.S. President Donald Trump to deepen his involvement with Ukraine beyond mere mediation with Moscow.

The Ukrainian leader emphasized his desire for a partnership that would fortify Ukraine's position amidst its ongoing tensions with Russia.

