Zelenskiy's Bold Proposition for Peace
Ukrainian President Zelenskiy expressed willingness to step down for Ukraine's peace and entry into NATO. He desires U.S. President Trump's role to evolve from mediator to a partner, aiming to strengthen ties between the countries in the ongoing conflict with Russia.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-02-2025 20:53 IST | Created: 23-02-2025 20:53 IST
In a striking statement to the media, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy expressed readiness to resign if it would secure peace for his nation and facilitate Ukraine's entry into NATO.
During a press conference in Kyiv, Zelenskiy articulated his ambition for U.S. President Donald Trump to deepen his involvement with Ukraine beyond mere mediation with Moscow.
The Ukrainian leader emphasized his desire for a partnership that would fortify Ukraine's position amidst its ongoing tensions with Russia.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement