Left Menu

Deportation Controversy: Punjabis Return Amid Political Uproar

Four deportees from Punjab arrived in Amritsar after being returned from the US amidst increased deportations of illegal immigrants. The event, part of a larger crackdown by the US government, has sparked political criticism in Punjab, with leaders questioning the implications on the state's reputation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amritsar | Updated: 23-02-2025 21:50 IST | Created: 23-02-2025 21:50 IST
Deportation Controversy: Punjabis Return Amid Political Uproar
  • Country:
  • India

Amritsar witnessed the return of four more deportees from Punjab on Sunday, following their deportation from the United States. This latest group of returnees was among 12 illegal immigrants brought back via a flight that landed in Delhi.

Amritsar Deputy Commissioner Sakshi Sawhney confirmed the arrival of the group, which included individuals from Gurdaspur, Jalandhar, and Patiala districts. The deportees, named Harpreet Singh, Maninder Dutt, Jugraj Singh, and Jatinder Singh, reached Sri Guru Ramdas Ji International Airport.

The deportation efforts have provoked political backlash in Punjab, with Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann accusing the central government of defaming the region. He criticized the central government's handling of deportation, emphasizing that illegal migration is a national issue, not confined to Punjab.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bivol Triumphs in Thrilling Rematch, Sets Stage for Third Showdown

Bivol Triumphs in Thrilling Rematch, Sets Stage for Third Showdown

 Global
2
Trudeau and Trump Unite on Global Issues

Trudeau and Trump Unite on Global Issues

 Global
3
Israel Delays Palestinian Prisoner Release Amid Hostage Swap Controversy

Israel Delays Palestinian Prisoner Release Amid Hostage Swap Controversy

 Global
4
European Leaders Rally to Secure U.S. Support Amid Ukraine Crisis

European Leaders Rally to Secure U.S. Support Amid Ukraine Crisis

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Macroeconomic Shocks of Natural Disasters: Lessons for Resilience and Recovery

Smarter Mango Sorting: AI Enhances Ripeness Detection for Farmers and Exporters

EU Enlargement’s Economic Impact: 20 Years of Growth and Regional Benefits

Building Roads, Reducing Violence? The Role of Infrastructure in the DRC’s Conflict

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025