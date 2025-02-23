Deportation Controversy: Punjabis Return Amid Political Uproar

Amritsar witnessed the return of four more deportees from Punjab on Sunday, following their deportation from the United States. This latest group of returnees was among 12 illegal immigrants brought back via a flight that landed in Delhi.

Amritsar Deputy Commissioner Sakshi Sawhney confirmed the arrival of the group, which included individuals from Gurdaspur, Jalandhar, and Patiala districts. The deportees, named Harpreet Singh, Maninder Dutt, Jugraj Singh, and Jatinder Singh, reached Sri Guru Ramdas Ji International Airport.

The deportation efforts have provoked political backlash in Punjab, with Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann accusing the central government of defaming the region. He criticized the central government's handling of deportation, emphasizing that illegal migration is a national issue, not confined to Punjab.

(With inputs from agencies.)