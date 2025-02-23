Friedrich Merz Claims Thrilling Victory in German Election

In a landmark moment for Germany, center-right opposition leader Friedrich Merz has declared victory in the national election. The announcement followed exit polls showing his political bloc in the lead.

Merz expressed an understanding of the significant challenge this role presents, candidly stating, 'it will not be easy.'

Nevertheless, he is wasting no time, as he promises to assemble a governing coalition with utmost haste to ensure Germany's political stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)