Zelenskyy's Tough Deal: Balancing Aid with Mineral Agreements

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is considering a crucial economic agreement with the United States, which hinges on allowing America to profit from Ukraine's rare earth minerals in exchange for continued US aid. This comes as part of negotiations to navigate the challenging geopolitical landscape resulting from Russia's ongoing aggression.

The potential deal has sparked concern among Ukrainian and European leaders due to the Trump administration's recent moves toward reestablishing ties with Russia, raising fears of a policy shift that could leave Ukraine vulnerable. Zelenskyy remains firm in his stance, seeking adequate security guarantees for his nation.

Meanwhile, European officials are gearing up for talks to maintain support for Ukraine, even as the UK prepares new sanctions targeting Russia. The diplomatic efforts aim to ensure Ukraine's long-term security and stability, especially amid increased Russian drone attacks and geopolitical tension.

