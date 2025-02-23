Conservative Leaders Unite for Common Goals

Christian Stocker, poised to become Austria's next chancellor and leader of the conservative People's Party, has extended his congratulations to Friedrich Merz, Germany's conservative leader, following Merz's success in the recent parliamentary election.

In his statement, Stocker highlighted the numerous challenges confronting both Austria and Germany, underscoring the need for decisive action.

He stressed the importance of strengthening the business environment, suggesting it as the priority during these challenging times.

