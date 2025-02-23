Conservative Leaders Unite for Common Goals

Left Menu

Christian Stocker, prospective Austrian chancellor and leader of the conservative People's Party, congratulated Germany's Friedrich Merz on his parliamentary victory. Stocker emphasized the importance of decisive action as both countries face significant challenges, particularly in strengthening their business environments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-02-2025 23:41 IST | Created: 23-02-2025 23:41 IST
Christian Stocker, poised to become Austria's next chancellor and leader of the conservative People's Party, has extended his congratulations to Friedrich Merz, Germany's conservative leader, following Merz's success in the recent parliamentary election.

In his statement, Stocker highlighted the numerous challenges confronting both Austria and Germany, underscoring the need for decisive action.

He stressed the importance of strengthening the business environment, suggesting it as the priority during these challenging times.

