Germany's Election Stirs Coalition Speculations Amid CDU/CSU Victory

Germany's political landscape has shifted following the national elections where the CDU/CSU emerged victorious, positioning Friedrich Merz to potentially become the next chancellor. The far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) recorded its best result, placing second.

The election outcome initiates complex coalition discussions as analysts and economists weigh in. Carsten Brzeski from ING highlights the challenges in forming a three-party coalition, which could see limited fiscal maneuverability and strategic alignments on immigration and defense spending.

Market strategists emphasize the potential formation of a CDU/CSU and SPD government, signaling stability. Economist Cyrus de la Rubia suggests significant reforms and tax cuts, while Frederik Ducrozet of Pictet Wealth Management notes the possibility of various coalition combinations that could shape economic policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)