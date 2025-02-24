Tragic Delays: Local Leader's Passing Highlights Barricade Chaos

In a heart-wrenching incident, Dr BD Dwivedi, a local BJP leader, passed away in his car as his family raced against time to get him to a hospital. The family's frantic attempts were thwarted by numerous barricades scattered across Ayodhya, leading to tragic consequences.

Dr Dwivedi, who experienced severe chest pain early Saturday morning, was accompanied by his wife, son, and driver. The urgency of the situation was exacerbated by delayed ambulance services, forcing the family to take matters into their own hands. Their journey was repeatedly interrupted at various checkpoints, stretching their trip to over two hours.

Criticism towards the local administration has grown following the incident. Diwakar Singh of the BJP described the episode as "extremely painful," while Ayodhya Mayor Girish Pati Tripathi assured that measures to strategically place ambulances around the city are underway to prevent such occurrences in future.

(With inputs from agencies.)