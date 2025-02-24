Left Menu

Germany's Coalition Challenge: Navigating Economic Revival Amid Political Stalemate

Germany's election results foresee a complex coalition-building process, leading to potential policy uncertainty in Europe's largest economy. With opposition conservatives winning, Friedrich Merz is poised to be chancellor. The intricate coalition talks may delay reforms crucial for reviving Germany's stagnant economy and addressing its status as the euro zone's growth laggard.

Updated: 24-02-2025 01:55 IST
Germany's recent election has set the stage for extended coalition talks, introducing a period of policy uncertainty for Europe's largest economy. The opposition conservatives emerged victorious, positioning their leader, Friedrich Merz, as the likely next chancellor. Exit polls highlight the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) securing its best-ever result by coming second.

The coalition formation is anticipated to be a complex and potentially lengthy process, potentially delaying critical reforms necessary to rejuvenate Germany's stagnating economy. Carsten Brzeski, ING's global head of macro, noted that prolonged deliberations might affect consumer and business confidence, as crucial economic policies remain unsettled.

Economists are concerned about the impact of political indecision on foreign investments, with Germany's transition from an economic powerhouse to the euro zone's growth laggard being highlighted as a critical challenge. The potential coalition scenarios, involving other parties like the Greens or Free Democrats (FDP), further complicate the process, demanding significant negotiation skills from Merz and his allies.

