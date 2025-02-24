Merz's Coalition Challenge: Navigating Germany's Split Society

Germany's conservative leader Friedrich Merz emerged victorious in the national elections, but faces a daunting task ahead: forming a government amidst a divided vote and surging far-right support. Despite the conservative win, Merz is tasked with excluding the Alternative for Germany (AfD) from coalition talks.

The election results showcased a fractured political landscape, with Merz's bloc needing to form a coalition without partnering with the AfD, which gained its best result yet. Meanwhile, tensions with the U.S., Russia, and China underscore Merz's agenda of forging European unity.

The outcome sees Merz grappling with internal challenges and external pressures while seeking coalition partners. The need for a stable government is urgent, as Germany confronts economic challenges and shifting public opinions on migration.

