Security Tightened Following Controversial Remarks by Neelam Gorhe
Police have increased security at the home of Neelam Gorhe, Deputy Chairperson of the Maharashtra Legislative Council, after her controversial remarks about the Shiv Sena party. Her comments at the All India Marathi Literary Meet sparked political uproar, leading to protests and heightened tensions.
- Country:
- India
Security measures have been intensified outside the Mumbai residence of Neelam Gorhe, Deputy Chairperson of Maharashtra Legislative Council, in response to her controversial comments at a literary event, officials reported on Monday.
Gorhe, a member of the ruling Shiv Sena, has come under fire from the opposition Shiv Sena (UBT), headed by former Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. Her statements suggested corruption within the original party, alleging posts were secured through bribery, including the gifting of luxury cars.
The remarks, made during the 98th All India Marathi Literary Meet in New Delhi, have ignited political tensions and protests from Shiv Sena (UBT) supporters statewide. To prevent incidents, police have bolstered security near Gorhe's official residence, deploying additional forces and erecting barricades in the high-security zone, an official explained.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Three persons die after consuming a drink suspected to be poisonous in Gujarat's Kheda district: Police.
Ed Sheeran's Bengaluru Street Performance Halted by Police
Punjab Police Thwart Terror Module Near Amritsar Airport
Ed Sheeran's Bengaluru Busk Halted: Police and Performer Clash Over Permissions
Delhi Police Railway Unit Dismantles Child-Trafficking Ring