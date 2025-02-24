Mamata Banerjee's TMC Mega Meet: Mapping the Road to 2026

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has called for a crucial TMC meeting on February 27 to discuss the party's strategy for the 2026 assembly elections. This gathering at Kolkata's Netaji Indoor Stadium will include top leaders such as MPs, MLAs, and district presidents.

The meeting, originally planned for 2024 and postponed, will focus on significant organizational changes. According to TMC insiders, Banerjee discussed the upcoming changes with her nephew, party's national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee, to prepare for the polls.

Emphasizing the need for strong ties with the public, Banerjee intends to evaluate current leaders and possibly make changes to present an effective team for future elections. Allegations of 'ghost voters' in South 24 Parganas will also be addressed as part of the meeting's agenda.

