Mamata Banerjee's TMC Mega Meet: Mapping the Road to 2026

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is organizing a significant TMC meeting to outline strategies for the 2026 assembly elections, make major organizational changes, and address issues like voter discrepancies. The meeting will focus on strengthening connections with the public and evaluating current leaders' performances to ensure a robust political presence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 24-02-2025 22:05 IST | Created: 24-02-2025 22:05 IST
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has called for a crucial TMC meeting on February 27 to discuss the party's strategy for the 2026 assembly elections. This gathering at Kolkata's Netaji Indoor Stadium will include top leaders such as MPs, MLAs, and district presidents.

The meeting, originally planned for 2024 and postponed, will focus on significant organizational changes. According to TMC insiders, Banerjee discussed the upcoming changes with her nephew, party's national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee, to prepare for the polls.

Emphasizing the need for strong ties with the public, Banerjee intends to evaluate current leaders and possibly make changes to present an effective team for future elections. Allegations of 'ghost voters' in South 24 Parganas will also be addressed as part of the meeting's agenda.

