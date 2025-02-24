Tarigami Questions JeI Ex-Members' 'Change of Heart' Amid New Political Front's Emergence

Senior CPI(M) leader M Y Tarigami has raised concerns about former Jamaat-e-Islami members who have recently established a new political outfit in Jammu and Kashmir. Although he acknowledges their democratic rights, Tarigami questions why they have had a "change of heart" now, especially given their historical involvement in politics.

Several ex-members of the banned JeI, some of whom contested last year's assembly elections as independents, announced the creation of the Jammu and Kashmir Justice and Development Front. This new political entity aims to contest upcoming elections under a unified banner, making its announcement during a workers' convention in Kulgam, a former stronghold of JeI.

Tarigami also highlighted the proliferation of new parties in the Kashmir Valley, attributing it to political maneuvering that "suits the rulers." Furthermore, he called for unity among various political factions to pressure the Centre to fulfill its promise of restoring statehood to Jammu and Kashmir.

