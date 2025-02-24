Left Menu

Tarigami Questions JeI Ex-Members' 'Change of Heart' Amid New Political Front's Emergence

Senior CPI(M) leader M Y Tarigami questioned the motivations behind former Jamaat-e-Islami members forming a new political party in Jammu and Kashmir. Although acknowledging their democratic right, he expressed skepticism about their 'change of heart' and called for unity in the fight to restore J-K's statehood.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kulgam | Updated: 24-02-2025 22:13 IST | Created: 24-02-2025 22:13 IST
Tarigami Questions JeI Ex-Members' 'Change of Heart' Amid New Political Front's Emergence
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Senior CPI(M) leader M Y Tarigami has raised concerns about former Jamaat-e-Islami members who have recently established a new political outfit in Jammu and Kashmir. Although he acknowledges their democratic rights, Tarigami questions why they have had a "change of heart" now, especially given their historical involvement in politics.

Several ex-members of the banned JeI, some of whom contested last year's assembly elections as independents, announced the creation of the Jammu and Kashmir Justice and Development Front. This new political entity aims to contest upcoming elections under a unified banner, making its announcement during a workers' convention in Kulgam, a former stronghold of JeI.

Tarigami also highlighted the proliferation of new parties in the Kashmir Valley, attributing it to political maneuvering that "suits the rulers." Furthermore, he called for unity among various political factions to pressure the Centre to fulfill its promise of restoring statehood to Jammu and Kashmir.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
European Markets Steady Amid Political Uncertainty and Tech Anticipation

European Markets Steady Amid Political Uncertainty and Tech Anticipation

 Global
2
Chris Froome's Unexpected Setback: Tour Dreams Shattered by Injury

Chris Froome's Unexpected Setback: Tour Dreams Shattered by Injury

 Global
3
Alex Rodriguez's Half-Court Heroics: Yankee Legend Scores $10K for Lucky Student

Alex Rodriguez's Half-Court Heroics: Yankee Legend Scores $10K for Lucky Stu...

 Global
4
EU-Israel Diplomatic Talks Spark Debate Amid Gaza Tensions

EU-Israel Diplomatic Talks Spark Debate Amid Gaza Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Macroeconomic Shocks of Natural Disasters: Lessons for Resilience and Recovery

Smarter Mango Sorting: AI Enhances Ripeness Detection for Farmers and Exporters

EU Enlargement’s Economic Impact: 20 Years of Growth and Regional Benefits

Building Roads, Reducing Violence? The Role of Infrastructure in the DRC’s Conflict

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025