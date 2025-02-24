Left Menu

India Abstains as UN Pushes for Peace in Ukraine

India abstained from voting on a UN General Assembly resolution urging de-escalation and peaceful resolution of the Ukraine conflict. The resolution, supported by Ukraine and European allies, was adopted with 93 votes in favor. The US proposed a rival resolution, which India also abstained from.

Devdiscourse News Desk | United Nations | Updated: 24-02-2025 22:44 IST | Created: 24-02-2025 22:44 IST
India Abstains as UN Pushes for Peace in Ukraine
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant move, India abstained during a United Nations General Assembly vote on a resolution aimed at de-escalation and peaceful resolution of the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. The resolution, backed by Ukraine and European nations, called for an end to hostilities underlining the principles of the UN Charter.

The resolution secured 93 votes in favor, with 65 abstentions and 18 against. Notably, it coincides with the third anniversary of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, which UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres deems a grave threat not only to European peace but also to UN principles.

Meanwhile, the United States presented a competing resolution highlighting the tragedy of the war, prompting a contentious debate on its phrasing. Despite its passage, India abstained from the US-proposed resolution, emphasizing its call for a swift and lasting peace between Ukraine and Russia.

(With inputs from agencies.)

