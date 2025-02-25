Peacekeepers in Ukraine: Trump, Putin, and Macron's Diplomatic Moves

President Donald Trump announced that Russian President Vladimir Putin is open to the idea of deploying European peacekeepers to Ukraine as part of a potential resolution to the ongoing conflict. This statement was made during a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron at the White House.

The meeting marked the third anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Trump expressed hope and optimism that a deal on rare earth minerals with Ukraine is within reach. This discussion arose after a virtual session with leaders from the Group of Seven on the anniversary of the invasion.

"Yeah, he will accept it,'' said Trump, responding to a question about Putin's stance. He emphasized that any agreement would not be setting the stage for World War and highlighted the importance of peaceful negotiations.

(With inputs from agencies.)