Left Menu

Peacekeepers in Ukraine: Trump, Putin, and Macron's Diplomatic Moves

President Donald Trump revealed that Russian President Vladimir Putin may agree to European peacekeepers in Ukraine to end the conflict. During a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron, Trump expressed optimism about reaching a minerals deal with Ukraine amid ongoing discussions on the Ukraine-Russia conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 25-02-2025 00:17 IST | Created: 25-02-2025 00:17 IST
Peacekeepers in Ukraine: Trump, Putin, and Macron's Diplomatic Moves
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

President Donald Trump announced that Russian President Vladimir Putin is open to the idea of deploying European peacekeepers to Ukraine as part of a potential resolution to the ongoing conflict. This statement was made during a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron at the White House.

The meeting marked the third anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Trump expressed hope and optimism that a deal on rare earth minerals with Ukraine is within reach. This discussion arose after a virtual session with leaders from the Group of Seven on the anniversary of the invasion.

"Yeah, he will accept it,'' said Trump, responding to a question about Putin's stance. He emphasized that any agreement would not be setting the stage for World War and highlighted the importance of peaceful negotiations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
European Markets Steady Amid Political Uncertainty and Tech Anticipation

European Markets Steady Amid Political Uncertainty and Tech Anticipation

 Global
2
Chris Froome's Unexpected Setback: Tour Dreams Shattered by Injury

Chris Froome's Unexpected Setback: Tour Dreams Shattered by Injury

 Global
3
Alex Rodriguez's Half-Court Heroics: Yankee Legend Scores $10K for Lucky Student

Alex Rodriguez's Half-Court Heroics: Yankee Legend Scores $10K for Lucky Stu...

 Global
4
EU-Israel Diplomatic Talks Spark Debate Amid Gaza Tensions

EU-Israel Diplomatic Talks Spark Debate Amid Gaza Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Macroeconomic Shocks of Natural Disasters: Lessons for Resilience and Recovery

Smarter Mango Sorting: AI Enhances Ripeness Detection for Farmers and Exporters

EU Enlargement’s Economic Impact: 20 Years of Growth and Regional Benefits

Building Roads, Reducing Violence? The Role of Infrastructure in the DRC’s Conflict

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025