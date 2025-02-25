Left Menu

Euro Slides as Germany Eyes Coalition Talks

The euro fell after a brief rally as attention shifted from Germany's conservative election win to the complexities of forming a coalition government. Friedrich Merz may face challenges in parliament from far-left and far-right parties. Meanwhile, U.S. economic concerns mount amid upcoming tariff deadlines.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-02-2025 02:29 IST | Created: 25-02-2025 02:29 IST
The euro eased after an initial spike on Monday with the focus on Germany's post-election coalition talks. Friedrich Merz, poised to become the next chancellor, faces potential challenges from an obstructive parliament influenced by surges in far-right and far-left party support.

Amid these political shifts, attention is also on fiscal policies, with Merz engaging in discussions to modify Germany's 'debt brake' rule, which restricts budget deficits. Analysts highlight implications for European defense spending, which may see a collective bond offering as a plausible funding approach.

In other developments, the U.S. dollar index dipped slightly, reflecting broader currency market movements. Concerns about U.S. economic growth rise ahead of tariff deadlines, alongside potential labor market impacts. Investors anticipate U.S. inflation data and input from Federal Reserve officials to guide market expectations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

