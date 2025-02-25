Euro Slides as Germany Eyes Coalition Talks

The euro eased after an initial spike on Monday with the focus on Germany's post-election coalition talks. Friedrich Merz, poised to become the next chancellor, faces potential challenges from an obstructive parliament influenced by surges in far-right and far-left party support.

Amid these political shifts, attention is also on fiscal policies, with Merz engaging in discussions to modify Germany's 'debt brake' rule, which restricts budget deficits. Analysts highlight implications for European defense spending, which may see a collective bond offering as a plausible funding approach.

In other developments, the U.S. dollar index dipped slightly, reflecting broader currency market movements. Concerns about U.S. economic growth rise ahead of tariff deadlines, alongside potential labor market impacts. Investors anticipate U.S. inflation data and input from Federal Reserve officials to guide market expectations.

(With inputs from agencies.)