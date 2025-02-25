Ukraine's Strategic Mineral Push Amidst War Tensions

Ukraine, under the shadow of a protracted conflict with Russia, marked three years of hostilities by welcoming European leaders to Kyiv. The gathering came as Ukraine negotiated a critical minerals agreement with the United States, amidst a complicated geopolitical landscape influenced by President Trump's apparent tilt towards Moscow.

President Trump, shifting from traditional U.S. policy, suggested that peace was within reach but placed the burden of security guarantees on European nations. The minerals deal with Washington, deemed crucial for Ukraine, faced hurdles, particularly due to Ukraine's insistence on explicit U.S. security reassurance, which Washington seemed reluctant to provide.

European leaders, despite concerns over Trump's approach, pledged increased support for Ukraine. As thousands of Ukrainians remain displaced, President Zelenskiy expressed resolve to secure peace through strength and cooperation. The unfolding dynamics have profound implications for Europe's security and international relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)