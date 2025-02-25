Political Clash over Iconic Images: Delhi's Office Controversy

The political landscape of Delhi witnessed fresh controversy as allegations surfaced from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) regarding the removal of iconic images from the Chief Minister's office. AAP claimed that the BJP-led administration had replaced portraits of Dr. Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar and Bhagat Singh with those of Prime Minister Modi.

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari hit back at the accusations, stating that the AAP had a history of 'ruining' the capital and was now resorting to spreading confusion. Tiwari emphasized the BJP's commitment to upholding the legacies of Ambedkar and Singh, dismissing the allegations as baseless.

Meanwhile, former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Leader of Opposition Atishi voiced concerns over the issue on social media, accusing the BJP of fostering anti-Dalit and anti-Sikh sentiments. The Delhi BJP, however, countered these claims by showcasing images from Chief Minister Rekha Gupta's chambers, affirming the presence of revered figures' portraits, including that of Ambedkar and Singh.

(With inputs from agencies.)