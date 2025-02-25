Mexico-U.S. Tariff Talks: A Diplomatic Deadline

The Mexican government is engaged in ongoing discussions with the United States concerning security and trade matters, as they approach the deadline for U.S. President Donald Trump's tariff pause on March 4, according to Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum.

During her routine morning press conference, President Sheinbaum expressed optimism, stating she anticipates reaching an agreement with the U.S., even after President Trump remarked that tariffs on Canadian and Mexican imports remain 'on time and on schedule.'

The continued diplomacy highlights the critical nature of the relationship between the two nations, as they navigate complex trade dynamics and security concerns.

