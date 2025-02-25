Germany's Left Party Opposes Defence Fund
Germany's Left Party, led by Ines Schwerdtner, announced it will oppose a new defence fund proposal. This comes after they secured 8.8% in recent elections. The proposal, driven by conservative parties amid tensions with the Trump administration and Russia, could reach hundreds of billions of euros.
Ines Schwerdtner, leader of Germany's Left Party, confirmed the party's opposition to a proposed special fund for military spending in the forthcoming legislature.
Despite securing 8.8% of the vote in a recent election, Die Linke remains firm in its decision not to support the military funding initiative.
The fund, possibly amounting to hundreds of billions of euros, is part of Germany's response to tensions with the Trump administration and Russia, as indicated by conservative party sources.
