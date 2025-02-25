Ines Schwerdtner, leader of Germany's Left Party, confirmed the party's opposition to a proposed special fund for military spending in the forthcoming legislature.

Despite securing 8.8% of the vote in a recent election, Die Linke remains firm in its decision not to support the military funding initiative.

The fund, possibly amounting to hundreds of billions of euros, is part of Germany's response to tensions with the Trump administration and Russia, as indicated by conservative party sources.

