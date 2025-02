Pope Francis Battles Double Pneumonia Amid Vatican Business

Pope Francis remains critically ill with double pneumonia, yet stable and engaging in Vatican activities, according to the latest updates from the Vatican.

Despite spending 12 days in Rome's Gemelli hospital, his longest hospital stay as pope, Francis has continued to work, meeting with Cardinal Pietro Parolin and his deputy to discuss sainthood cases.

While his condition shows minor improvement, including stable hemodynamic parameters, concerns linger due to his susceptibility to respiratory infections from previous lung surgery. As his prognosis remains guarded, thousands have gathered in St. Peter's Square to pray for his recovery.

(With inputs from agencies.)