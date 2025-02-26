Musk's Federal Workforce Ultimatum Sparks Resignations and Government Chaos

Federal employees faced increased uncertainty this Tuesday following Elon Musk's ultimatum to justify their employment or face termination. Conflicting guidance from leadership exacerbates the situation, with some workers resigning in protest against his unprecedented cost-saving campaign, supported by the Trump administration.

Resignations included data experts from the United States Digital Service, now known as DOGE, raising questions about Musk's influence over government operations. As the deadline for job justification approached, various agencies issued inconsistent instructions, causing confusion among the workforce. Meanwhile, high-level officials resist Musk's approach despite his claims on social media.

This development exposes tensions within the Trump administration regarding Musk's directive. With significant job cuts underway, agencies struggle with leadership decisions, leaving federal employees uncertain about their roles' future. Musk is set to attend a cabinet meeting, further entwining corporate strategies with government activities, as discussions on cost efficiency escalate.

(With inputs from agencies.)