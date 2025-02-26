Fragile Peace: Israel and Hamas Reach Critical Exchange Agreement

An agreement has been reached between Israeli and Hamas officials to exchange the bodies of dead hostages for the release of Palestinian prisoners, with a fragile ceasefire being upheld for a few more days. This breakthrough resolves the impasse caused by Israel's delay in releasing 600 Palestinian prisoners, which Hamas criticized as a 'serious violation' of the ceasefire.

The deadlock had endangered the ceasefire, as the initial six-week phase was set to expire this weekend. However, after discussions in Cairo led by Hamas official Khalil al-Hayya, an agreement was reached to resolve the dispute. The deal allows for the return of four hostages' bodies and the release of additional prisoners under the ceasefire.

An Israeli official, reluctant to speak publicly, confirmed the forthcoming return of the bodies. This agreement opens the possibility for a visit by the White House's Mideast envoy to the region, potentially initiating talks for the war's end and the release of all remaining hostages.

(With inputs from agencies.)