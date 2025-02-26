Fragile Peace: Israel and Hamas Reach Critical Exchange Agreement
Israeli and Hamas officials have reached an agreement to exchange bodies of dead hostages for the release of hundreds of Palestinian prisoners, maintaining a fragile ceasefire. The agreement resolves a deadlock that threatened to collapse the ceasefire, paving the way for the return of hostages' bodies and further negotiations.
- Country:
- Israel
An agreement has been reached between Israeli and Hamas officials to exchange the bodies of dead hostages for the release of Palestinian prisoners, with a fragile ceasefire being upheld for a few more days. This breakthrough resolves the impasse caused by Israel's delay in releasing 600 Palestinian prisoners, which Hamas criticized as a 'serious violation' of the ceasefire.
The deadlock had endangered the ceasefire, as the initial six-week phase was set to expire this weekend. However, after discussions in Cairo led by Hamas official Khalil al-Hayya, an agreement was reached to resolve the dispute. The deal allows for the return of four hostages' bodies and the release of additional prisoners under the ceasefire.
An Israeli official, reluctant to speak publicly, confirmed the forthcoming return of the bodies. This agreement opens the possibility for a visit by the White House's Mideast envoy to the region, potentially initiating talks for the war's end and the release of all remaining hostages.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Israel
- Hamas
- ceasefire
- agreement
- hostages
- prisoners
- Middle East
- peace talks
- Cairo
- negotiations
ALSO READ
Trump Threatens Middle East Gamble: Ethnic Shifts and Ceasefire Tensions
Trump's Gambit: Leverage, Hostages, and a Controversial Gaza Plan
Trump's Bold Proposal: Redrawing the Middle East Map
Egypt Calls for United Front to Uphold Palestinian Rights Amid Middle East Crisis
Distressing Images of Released Hostages Highlight Dire Conditions Amid Gaza Ceasefire