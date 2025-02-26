Left Menu

White House Takes Control: Shifts in Presidential Press Access

The Trump administration is taking control of the press pool selection process, altering the long-standing media dynamics. Traditional media will still cover the president, but with changes in participant selection. This decision raises concerns about press freedom and media independence in the United States.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 26-02-2025 05:01 IST | Created: 26-02-2025 05:01 IST
White House Takes Control: Shifts in Presidential Press Access
  • Country:
  • United States

The White House announced a significant shift in how media organizations will participate in the press pool that covers the president. This move, spearheaded by the Trump administration, transfers control from a coalition of journalists to the administration itself.

Previously dominated by organizations like the White House Correspondents' Association, the pool system allowed specific journalists to cover presidential events in limited space environments. However, the administration plans to redefine participation, citing a need for change.

This decision has sparked debate over press freedom, with critics arguing that it threatens the independence of American journalism. Despite these concerns, the White House intends to expand media inclusion, adding outlets like streaming services.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tesla's New Driving-Assist Update for China

Tesla's New Driving-Assist Update for China

 China
2
Musk's Push Sparks Federal Pushback: U.S. Agencies Resist Unilateral Job Evaluation Demand

Musk's Push Sparks Federal Pushback: U.S. Agencies Resist Unilateral Job Eva...

 Global
3
Cargo Heists Unleash Chaos: Desert Freight Trains Under Siege

Cargo Heists Unleash Chaos: Desert Freight Trains Under Siege

 United States
4
Arizona's Controversial Bounty Bill: A Clash Over Immigration Policies

Arizona's Controversial Bounty Bill: A Clash Over Immigration Policies

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Sudan’s Natural Wealth: A Double-Edged Sword for Development

Bulgaria’s Bold Path: Economic Growth, Social Equity, and Green Transition

Unlocking Learning Potential: How Teacher Quality Shapes Student Success

New WHO Report Sets Diagnostic Standards for Trachoma Elimination

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025