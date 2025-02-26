Left Menu

Amit Shah Refutes Stalin's Allegations on Tamil Nadu Fund Allocation

Union Home Minister Amit Shah dismisses claims of injustice to Tamil Nadu by the Centre, countering Chief Minister M K Stalin's allegations on fund allocation and political representation. Shah asserts significant financial support during Modi's tenure and accuses DMK of corruption, promoting the NDA's prospects in Tamil Nadu.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Coimbatore | Updated: 26-02-2025 18:50 IST | Created: 26-02-2025 18:50 IST
Amit Shah Refutes Stalin's Allegations on Tamil Nadu Fund Allocation
Amit Shah
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah refuted allegations from Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin about insufficient fund allocation to the state. Speaking at an event, Shah labeled Stalin's claims as diversionary tactics and emphasized that the Modi government allocated Rs 5,08,337 lakh crore to the state from 2014-2024.

Shah accused Stalin of a misinformation campaign regarding the delimitation exercise, assuring that Tamil Nadu's Parliamentary representation will not decrease. He also critiqued the DMK for alleged corruption, signaling BJP's confidence for an NDA victory in Tamil Nadu's upcoming elections.

Responding to Shah, DMK leader A Raja questioned the basis of pro-rata representation amidst ongoing political debate over Tamil Nadu's Parliamentary seats. Raja argued for clarity on representation criteria, hinting at potential implications for the state's legislative influence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

